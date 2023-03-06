Heading 3

Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar's style

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Shark Tank India 2 investor Namita Thapar is winning hearts with her crop top and trouser-set

Fabulous in co-ords

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Slay this wedding season in style with the fashionable looks of Namita Thapar in a thread work lehenga

Gorgeous in lehenga

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Namita Thapar looks truly iconic in a velvet material maroon pantsuit with flawless makeup

Slaying in pantsuit 

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

The shark has left us amazed with her spectacular fashion sense as she wore a lace design slit bodycon gown

Slit gown

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

The Shark Tank India fame has impressed everyone with her simple yet stylish pink short dress for the party look

Party in style

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Get inspiration for the best pantsuits look with the lavender pantsuit worn by Namita Thapar

Lavender beauty 

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Are you ready to get blown away by the mystical beauty of Namita Thapar? Check out her stunner looks in black sweater top paired with brown mini skirt

Winter vogue 

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Watch out for the most glam ethnic looks of Namita Thapar this wedding season as she shimmered in this lehenga

Shimmery lehenga

Source- Namita Thapar Instagram

Namita Thapar exudes confidence and elegance as she posed in a white blouse and bodycon skirt

 Showstopper in white

