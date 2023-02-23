Heading 3

Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh’s style

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

The Shark Tank India judge is a huge fan of pantsuits and looks sassy in this bright pink one

Pink pantsuit

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Vineeta Singh is a blingy diva in this silver stone work shimmery lehenga set

Stunner in lehenga

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Vineeta Singh has us hooked with her simple blue dress with pleated skirt

Casually chic

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Get all eyes on you with the tulip skirt style golden gown worn by Vineeta Singh

Elite in gown

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Vineeta Singh is surely slaying with her fashionable looks as she wore an oversized blazer with orange trousers

Boss lady

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

The shark looks incredibly adorable yet stylish as she paired a white top with light pink shorts for her trip

Cute in shorts

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Make a fashionable statement with the royal blue short dress paired with bright pink blazer and white shoes

Little blue dress

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Vineeta is acing the corporate fashion in an mustard pantsuit paired with blue top

Fashion on point

Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram

Vineeta Singh has an iconic look as she paired a black printed top with a bright red blazer

Lady in red

