Shark Tank India: Vineeta Singh’s style
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 23, 2023
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
The Shark Tank India judge is a huge fan of pantsuits and looks sassy in this bright pink one
Pink pantsuit
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Vineeta Singh is a blingy diva in this silver stone work shimmery lehenga set
Stunner in lehenga
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Vineeta Singh has us hooked with her simple blue dress with pleated skirt
Casually chic
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Get all eyes on you with the tulip skirt style golden gown worn by Vineeta Singh
Elite in gown
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Vineeta Singh is surely slaying with her fashionable looks as she wore an oversized blazer with orange trousers
Boss lady
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
The shark looks incredibly adorable yet stylish as she paired a white top with light pink shorts for her trip
Cute in shorts
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Make a fashionable statement with the royal blue short dress paired with bright pink blazer and white shoes
Little blue dress
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Vineeta is acing the corporate fashion in an mustard pantsuit paired with blue top
Fashion on point
Source: Vineeta Singh Instagram
Vineeta Singh has an iconic look as she paired a black printed top with a bright red blazer
Lady in red
