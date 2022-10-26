Heading 3

Sharvari Wagh-inspired looks

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress stunned in a gorgeous magenta-pink saree with silver borders and paired it with an embellished blouse.

Tikhi imli

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress looked incredible in a candy barbie-themed lehenga with a pink-hued blouse and a sheer dupatta with an embroidered skirt.

Barbie 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She was a total diva, never failing to turn heads in a blue sequin ensemble of a strapless dress and a blue sequin blazer.

Glo-glitter

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Showing off her insane midriff in a red chiffon saree with a red blouse with a sweetheart neckline by Manish Malhotra, Sharvari Wagh looked absolutely sexy.

Sexy and sultry 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Take cues on how to style your prints from Sharvari Wagh as she dons a printed strapless jumpsuit with a floor-length blazer. 

Diffusing prints

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress served up a sultry and euphoric look in a silver embellished cut-out dress showing off her toned waist by Itrh.

Euphoria vibes

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Style your sarees like a true diva as Sharvari Wagh sported a golden hue saree with a matching square neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra. 

Golden girl

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Nobody looks as good as Sharvari in a satin slip dress with a cowl neckline. 

Satin sweet

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress exuded power and confidence in a pink blazer dress paired with a pink shimmer dress by Monokrom.

Power dressing

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She sizzled in a yellow ruched dress with a string slit design on the side showing off her sexy legs and styling it with Kohl eyes.

Yellow mellow

