Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 14, 2024

Sharvari Wagh’s Bewitching Looks 

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

Sharvari’s floral light blue one-shoulder dress, with thigh-high slit detailing is a perfect summer outfit! 

#1

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

The stunning actress opted for a Boho Look; consisting of a vibrantly printed bralette and a polka dot navy blue skirt; accessorizing her look with a bunch of chains to complete the look 

#2

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

Wagh’s black and white ensemble is a sultry fit!The outfit consisted of a bandage-style bralette with a plunging neckline and a black mermaid-style skirt

#3

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

The YRF actress looked super cute in this strapless little black dress adorned with button and pocket detailing

#4

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

This vibrantly hued floral printed maxi dress is an ideal fit for brunch dates and cafe hopping! 

#5

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

Sharvari’s backless little frill dress is absolutely prom-coded; she opted for a high bun hairdo to go with it! 

#6

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

#7

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress emitted boss lady vibes in this sophisticated black and white formal fit; she donned a sleek half-high bun hairstyle to complement her look 

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

The Diva looked regal in this dual-tone mauve and orange lehenga; detailed with an extremely embellished border and she opted for a scalp braid hairstyle to go with her traditional look 

#8

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

Sharvari shimmered grace in this cobi pink ensemble; consisting of a heart-shaped corset top and a pleated skirt; styled somewhat like a modern saree

#9

Image source: Instagram@sharvari

Such a graceful fit!This lavender-hued anarkali set adorned with white embroidery on the edges looked great on Sharvari 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here