Sharvari Wagh’s Bewitching Looks
Sharvari’s floral light blue one-shoulder dress, with thigh-high slit detailing is a perfect summer outfit!
The stunning actress opted for a Boho Look; consisting of a vibrantly printed bralette and a polka dot navy blue skirt; accessorizing her look with a bunch of chains to complete the look
Wagh’s black and white ensemble is a sultry fit!The outfit consisted of a bandage-style bralette with a plunging neckline and a black mermaid-style skirt
The YRF actress looked super cute in this strapless little black dress adorned with button and pocket detailing
This vibrantly hued floral printed maxi dress is an ideal fit for brunch dates and cafe hopping!
Sharvari’s backless little frill dress is absolutely prom-coded; she opted for a high bun hairdo to go with it!
The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress emitted boss lady vibes in this sophisticated black and white formal fit; she donned a sleek half-high bun hairstyle to complement her look
The Diva looked regal in this dual-tone mauve and orange lehenga; detailed with an extremely embellished border and she opted for a scalp braid hairstyle to go with her traditional look
Sharvari shimmered grace in this cobi pink ensemble; consisting of a heart-shaped corset top and a pleated skirt; styled somewhat like a modern saree
Such a graceful fit!This lavender-hued anarkali set adorned with white embroidery on the edges looked great on Sharvari
