nov 2, 2021
Sharvari Wagh's chic and classy style
Sharvari Wagh looks stunning in this white tank top with a bralette underneath paired with distressed denims
Doesn’t she look absolutely glamorous in this crisp white shirt and sequin skirt
She posed up a storm in this white shirt paired with ripped jeans
Yet again, the actress serves a sensuous look in a multi-hued striped co-ord set with a plunging neckline
The diva oozes glamour in this sultry-ruched bodycon dress, accessorised with a layered necklace
Here, she upped the hotness barometer in a printed bikini co-ord set overlay with a shrug Credits : Rohan Shrestha
The actress’ Instagram feed is full of striking looks and here she wore a printed off-shoulder tube top with denims
She kept it playful and chic in this tie-dye bralette and white pants
The star wore a striped pantsuit with a bralette top underneath by Fatima K Punjaabi teamed with silver pumps
Sharvari looks snazzy in this off-white floral co-ord set styled with a denim jacket by label Paulmi and Harsh
