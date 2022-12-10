Heading 3

Sharvari Wagh's
 Hottest looks

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Demin on denim

The Bunty aur Babli 2 actress was a total showstopper in her denim top and jeans, and the funky sunglasses were the perfect finishing touch!

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She flaunted her beautiful figure in a stunning pink textured midi dress from the Self-Cntrd collection - a surefire way to turn heads!

Pretty in pink 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress shone in a beautiful magenta-pink saree with silver borders, complemented by an exquisite embellished blouse

Tikhi imli

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a candy barbie-themed lehenga, featuring a pink-hued blouse and a sheer dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery on the skirt

Barbie 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She made a dazzling entrance in her show-stopping blue sequin ensemble - a strapless dress and a dazzling blazer

Glo-glitter

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Looking absolutely stunning, Sharvari Wagh rocked a red chiffon saree with a red blouse with a sweetheart neckline by Manish Malhotra, flaunting her incredible midriff

Sexy and sultry

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Channel your inner fashionista and take cues from Sharvari Wagh's look – a stunning printed strapless jumpsuit paired with a floor-length blazer – to create your next knockout ensemble!

Diffusing prints

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress looked ravishing in an alluring, silver embellished cut-out dress from Itrh that highlighted her toned waist and exuded an air of sultry euphoria

Euphoria vibes

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Transform into a diva like Sharvari Wagh and style your sarees with a golden hued six-yard wonder and a matching square neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra

Golden girl 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Sharvari looks absolutely gorgeous in a satin slip dress with a cowl neckline - a style that suits her perfectly!

Satin sweet 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress oozed power and poise as she stepped out in a stunning pink blazer dress by Monokrom, complete with a glimmering pink shimmer dress

Power dressing

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She made jaws drop in a yellow ruched dress with a daring side slit, revealing her toned legs and completing her look with dramatic Kohl eyes

Yellow mellow

