Sharvari Wagh's
Hottest looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Demin on denim
The Bunty aur Babli 2 actress was a total showstopper in her denim top and jeans, and the funky sunglasses were the perfect finishing touch!
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
She flaunted her beautiful figure in a stunning pink textured midi dress from the Self-Cntrd collection - a surefire way to turn heads!
Pretty in pink
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress shone in a beautiful magenta-pink saree with silver borders, complemented by an exquisite embellished blouse
Tikhi imli
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a candy barbie-themed lehenga, featuring a pink-hued blouse and a sheer dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery on the skirt
Barbie
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
She made a dazzling entrance in her show-stopping blue sequin ensemble - a strapless dress and a dazzling blazer
Glo-glitter
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Looking absolutely stunning, Sharvari Wagh rocked a red chiffon saree with a red blouse with a sweetheart neckline by Manish Malhotra, flaunting her incredible midriff
Sexy and sultry
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Channel your inner fashionista and take cues from Sharvari Wagh's look – a stunning printed strapless jumpsuit paired with a floor-length blazer – to create your next knockout ensemble!
Diffusing prints
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in an alluring, silver embellished cut-out dress from Itrh that highlighted her toned waist and exuded an air of sultry euphoria
Euphoria vibes
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Transform into a diva like Sharvari Wagh and style your sarees with a golden hued six-yard wonder and a matching square neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra
Golden girl
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Sharvari looks absolutely gorgeous in a satin slip dress with a cowl neckline - a style that suits her perfectly!
Satin sweet
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress oozed power and poise as she stepped out in a stunning pink blazer dress by Monokrom, complete with a glimmering pink shimmer dress
Power dressing
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
She made jaws drop in a yellow ruched dress with a daring side slit, revealing her toned legs and completing her look with dramatic Kohl eyes
Yellow mellow
