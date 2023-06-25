Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 25, 2023

Sharvari Wagh’s style diaries 

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress looked stunning in a bodycon black dress with a cut-out 

Stunning 


Sharvari aced a casual OOTD featuring denim shorts and a denim top

Casual OOTD

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

She looked stunning in a neon green off-shoulder gown 

Neon Magic 

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

Delight In White

She spelled charm in a pristine white outfit with blue embroidery work

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

She exudes desi glam in an embellished Disha Patil couture lehenga

Gorgeous 

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

This all-white outfit featuring denim shorts looked snazzy on her

Denim Love

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

Sharvari looked ethereal in a blush-pink lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Ethereal

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

She looked like a patakha in this crimson organza saree 

Patakha

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

She brought the right amount of glam in a sparkly blue ensemble

Glam Queen 

Image: Sharvari’s Instagram 

She turned heads in a white cut-out mini dress and a matching blazer

Ravishing 

