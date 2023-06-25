pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 25, 2023
Sharvari Wagh’s style diaries
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress looked stunning in a bodycon black dress with a cut-out
Stunning
Sharvari aced a casual OOTD featuring denim shorts and a denim top
Casual OOTD
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
She looked stunning in a neon green off-shoulder gown
Neon Magic
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
Delight In White
She spelled charm in a pristine white outfit with blue embroidery work
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
She exudes desi glam in an embellished Disha Patil couture lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
This all-white outfit featuring denim shorts looked snazzy on her
Denim Love
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
Sharvari looked ethereal in a blush-pink lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Ethereal
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
She looked like a patakha in this crimson organza saree
Patakha
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
She brought the right amount of glam in a sparkly blue ensemble
Glam Queen
Image: Sharvari’s Instagram
She turned heads in a white cut-out mini dress and a matching blazer
Ravishing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.