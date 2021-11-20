JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

Nov 20, 2021

Sharvari Wagh style files

FASHION

Sharvari Wagh sets the temperature soaring in this black bralette top styled with white flared pants and a dainty necklace

Sexy and effortlessly stylish

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The diva channels her inner fashionista by injecting an extra dose of standout style into this formal brown blazer set featuring fuschia pink paneling

Blazer twist

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Making a case for a ruffled mini dress, the actress left us mesmerised in this lavender-toned one-shoulder dress

Ruffle number

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

We can’t get enough of her eloquent sartorial choices. Clad in this glittery gold figure-hugging number, she looked absolutely delightful

 Glam doll

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

How much pink is too much, you ask? Bring it all on, says Sharvari, as she poses in a bright pink bralette top and high-waisted pants set

Monotone magic

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She looks super sultry in this strapless black embellished dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline

 Little black dress

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Sharvari wore a white suit featuring a flowy kurta with a criss-cross halter neckline paired with churidar and a feather clutch by Tarun Tahiliani

 Dreamy in white

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The newbie actress donned a printed peplum top and added a sleek tan belt cinching her waist to style with cowl pants

 Pretty prints

Image: Pinkvilla

Giving off girl-next-door vibes, the beauty donned a boat-neck full sleeve top and paired it with a printed blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver choker necklace

Vibrant ensemble

Image: Pinkvilla

Sharvari looks dazzled in this yellow mirror-embellished kurta set featuring a strappy kurta paired with a matching dupatta and a skirt

Radiant robe

Image: Pinkvilla

