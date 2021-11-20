JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
Nov 20, 2021
Sharvari Wagh style files
FASHION
Sharvari Wagh sets the temperature soaring in this black bralette top styled with white flared pants and a dainty necklace
Sexy and effortlessly stylish
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The diva channels her inner fashionista by injecting an extra dose of standout style into this formal brown blazer set featuring fuschia pink paneling
Blazer twist
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Making a case for a ruffled mini dress, the actress left us mesmerised in this lavender-toned one-shoulder dress
Ruffle number
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
We can’t get enough of her eloquent sartorial choices. Clad in this glittery gold figure-hugging number, she looked absolutely delightful
Glam doll
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
How much pink is too much, you ask? Bring it all on, says Sharvari, as she poses in a bright pink bralette top and high-waisted pants set
Monotone magic
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
She looks super sultry in this strapless black embellished dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline
Little black dress
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Sharvari wore a white suit featuring a flowy kurta with a criss-cross halter neckline paired with churidar and a feather clutch by Tarun Tahiliani
Dreamy in white
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The newbie actress donned a printed peplum top and added a sleek tan belt cinching her waist to style with cowl pants
Pretty prints
Image: Pinkvilla
Giving off girl-next-door vibes, the beauty donned a boat-neck full sleeve top and paired it with a printed blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver choker necklace
Vibrant ensemble
Image: Pinkvilla
Sharvari looks dazzled in this yellow mirror-embellished kurta set featuring a strappy kurta paired with a matching dupatta and a skirt
Radiant robe
Image: Pinkvilla
