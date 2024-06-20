Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

june 20, 2024

Sharvari's casual looks you can't miss

Images source- sharvari

The Munjya actress looks absolutely bold in her crop shirt paired well with a leather skirt and neat ponytail

Bold and Chic Crop Shirt

Sharvari looks breathtaking in her side cut and one-shoulder dress and complemented her outfit with a bright smile

Breathtaking One-Shoulder Dress

Images source- sharvari

The actress makes us go Wow in her pink co-ord set, paired perfectly  with a white bralette inner

Pretty pink

Images source- sharvari

Sharvari looks like a doll in her off-shoulder flair one-piece with a neat bun and bold makeup

Doll-Like Off-Shoulder Flair

Images source- sharvari

Sharvari stepped out all glamorous on her vacay trip in off-shoulder denim tops, shorts, a black cap, and sunglasses

Glamorous All denim

Images source- sharvari

Informal formal

Sharvari slays her formal look in a completely informal way with a blazer, blue jeans, and a blue bralette

Images source- sharvari

Cute casual look

Sharvari enjoys her day out, looking cute in her casual black top worn perfectly with baggy blue jeans

Images source- sharvari

All white never goes wrong, Sharvari looks beautiful in her halter neck and tied-up lace in between, and baggy pants

All-white charm

Images source- sharvari

Shine in white

Sharvari enjoys the boat ride, shining in her white crop top and cutout skirt paired with a sun hat

Images source- sharvari

Sharvari looks summer-ready in her blue dress, messy hair, and paired it glamorously with a side bag

Summer-ready dress

Images source- sharvari

