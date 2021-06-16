Shawn Mendes’

best casual looks

June 16, 2021

Shawn looks charming in a grey sweatshirt and black pants

He looks handsome in a  white t-shirt and a blue and white plaid shirt. He has accessorized this look with a matching cap

He poses in a loose white striped shirt and matching pants

He stuns in a white vest and a maroon sleeveless jacket

The ‘Stitches’ singer looks comfortable in a pink t-shirt and black pants

He slays in a white t-shirt, black jacket, and matching pants

He wears his go-to look of a white vest and black pants

He is elegant in a white vest, a matching blazer jacket, and black pants

Shawn looks effortlessly stylish in a white t-shirt and light blue jeans

He is clicked in a light blue denim shirt and white pants

For more updates on Shawn, Hollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here