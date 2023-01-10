Shawn Mendes' Best Fashion Moments
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 10, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Satin Jacket
Shawn Mendes looks fashionable in this green satin jacket along with a white shirt and leather boots
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes rocked the Grammys stage in this red coloured Parisian-style suit
Three-Piece Suit
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes’ Met Gala look in this high-quality wool coat is superior
Wool Coat
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes looks sharp and classy in this deep blue suit
Blue Suit
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes stunned everyone with this classic white coloured knit striped trim sweater
Sweater Vest
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes looks simply gorgeous in this crisp long white blazer along with the green necklace
Long Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes shows off his abs in this orange see-through crop top
Crop Top
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes hit the Met Gala red carpet with just a black jacket and no shirt underneath
Just Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes slayed in this super comfortable orange t-shirt and brown-chocolate pants
Simplistic Look
