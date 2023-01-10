Heading 3

Shawn Mendes' Best Fashion Moments

Image: Getty Images

Satin Jacket

Shawn Mendes looks fashionable in this green satin jacket along with a white shirt and leather boots

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes rocked the Grammys stage in this red coloured Parisian-style suit

Three-Piece Suit

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes’ Met Gala look in this high-quality wool coat is superior

Wool Coat

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes looks sharp and classy in this deep blue suit

Blue Suit

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes stunned everyone with this classic white coloured knit striped trim sweater

Sweater Vest

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes looks simply gorgeous in this crisp long white blazer along with the green necklace

Long Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes shows off his abs in this orange see-through crop top

Crop Top

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes hit the Met Gala red carpet with just a black jacket and no shirt underneath

Just Jacket 

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes slayed in this super comfortable orange t-shirt and brown-chocolate pants

Simplistic Look

