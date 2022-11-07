Heading 3

Sheer sarees are
 A celeb-favourite 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

The Liger actress looked festive-ready in a glamorous Tarun Tahiliani saree adorned with mini white beads. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress looked stunning in a sheer Falguni Shane Peacock saree which had sparkly studs arranged in a striped pattern and a feathered hem.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet gave us major style goals as she decked herself up in a see-through ivory saree adorned with statement-making Kashmiri work. 

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

The Archies actress upped the ante in a sheer saree bedecked with gold sequin embroidery, and a plunging neckline blouse. 

Suhana Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kat stole the show in a sheer black saree from Sabyasachi featuring sequin work as the highlight. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva looked ravishing in a see-through black creation from JADE by Monica and Karishma.

Malaika Arora

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looked resplendent in a sequin neon green saree and a deep-neck glittery blouse. 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress dazzled in a sheer saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and adorned with crystal embellishments. 

Disha Patani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet turned heads in a red and pink botanical print sheer saree and a deep-neck white blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

The fashionista looked stunning in a sheer white saree with delicate floral and foliage embroidery work. 

Deepika Padukone

