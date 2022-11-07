Sheer sarees are
A celeb-favourite
Nov 7, 2022
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Liger actress looked festive-ready in a glamorous Tarun Tahiliani saree adorned with mini white beads.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress looked stunning in a sheer Falguni Shane Peacock saree which had sparkly studs arranged in a striped pattern and a feathered hem.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet gave us major style goals as she decked herself up in a see-through ivory saree adorned with statement-making Kashmiri work.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies actress upped the ante in a sheer saree bedecked with gold sequin embroidery, and a plunging neckline blouse.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat stole the show in a sheer black saree from Sabyasachi featuring sequin work as the highlight.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva looked ravishing in a see-through black creation from JADE by Monica and Karishma.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looked resplendent in a sequin neon green saree and a deep-neck glittery blouse.
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress dazzled in a sheer saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and adorned with crystal embellishments.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet turned heads in a red and pink botanical print sheer saree and a deep-neck white blouse.
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
The fashionista looked stunning in a sheer white saree with delicate floral and foliage embroidery work.
