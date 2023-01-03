Shehnaaz Gill
approved hairstyles
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Get your hair done in seconds by simply parting your hair from center and combing them straight
Middle parting
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Make your party look stand out by pinning up parts of hair with a clutch and leaving rest open at the back
Partial pin up
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Go for a formal look with hair tied up in a neat bun and statement earrings
High bun
Image source- Shivangi Kulkarni Instagram
Get last minute hairstyle ideas from Shehnaaz Gill as she paired her shimmery saree with a simple tie-up
Simple tie up
Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Complete your Punjabi look with Patiala kurta set, lovely hoops and long braids with parranda
Punjabi kudi braids
Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Relive the ‘90s era college look with colorful outfits and printed clothes headbands
Cloth hairband
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Make your look stand out in the party with the stylish ponytail and some flicks on sides of face like Shehnaaz Gill
Side flicks look
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
For a casual day out merely straighten your hair and let them fall free on your shoulder
Simply straight
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Get appreciated for your hairstyle like Shehnaaz Gill with her trending look of part braids and high ponytail
High and stylish ponytail
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Want to get a new look for this year? Then opt for the fringe hairstyle like Shehnaaz
Forehead fringes
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Flaunt your winter fashionable looks with your highly curled up and coloured hair
Heavy curls
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.