Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill
approved hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get your hair done in seconds by simply parting your hair from center and combing them straight

Middle parting 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Make your party look stand out by pinning up parts of hair with a clutch and leaving rest open at the back

Partial pin up 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Go for a formal look with hair tied up in a neat bun and statement earrings

High bun 

Image source- Shivangi Kulkarni Instagram

Get last minute hairstyle ideas from Shehnaaz Gill as she paired her shimmery saree with a simple tie-up

Simple tie up 

Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Complete your Punjabi look with Patiala kurta set, lovely hoops and long braids with parranda

Punjabi kudi braids 

Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Relive the ‘90s era college look with colorful outfits and printed clothes headbands

Cloth hairband 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Make your look stand out in the party with the stylish ponytail and some flicks on sides of face like Shehnaaz Gill

Side flicks look 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

For a casual day out merely straighten your hair and let them fall free on your shoulder

Simply straight 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get appreciated for your hairstyle like Shehnaaz Gill with her trending look of part braids and high ponytail

High and stylish ponytail 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Want to get a new look for this year? Then opt for the fringe hairstyle like Shehnaaz

Forehead fringes 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Flaunt your winter fashionable looks with your highly curled up and coloured hair

Heavy curls 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here