Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill's blue-tiful outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Redefining Beauty

Ethnic blue outfits bring out the best in her and we are sure you won’t disagree after looking at Shehnaaz in this lehenga!

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Only Shehnaaz Gill can style this furry jacket like a pro! Watch the diva slay effortlessly as she poses with it 

Fashion Queen

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Putting her best look forward, Shehnaaz makes a strong case as she strikes a pose in a blue dress here

Casual Stunner

Image source: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography Instagram

Look at her making jaw drops with her charm! Decked up in this mint blue printed co-ord, Shehnaaz looks absolutely spectacular

Fashionista

Video source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Your hearts must have definitely melted watching this Pataka groove cheerfully in a stunning blue embellished suit!

Desi Kudi

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz is exuding sass and how! Donning those shades and putting on that denim shirt, she proves to have a strong style sense 

Denim Love

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Serving a stunning look, Shehnaaz rocked her glam look here as she opted for a blue and black outfit 

Ready to rock

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Proving that chic is the real glam deal, Shehnaaz kept her look casual as she opted for a blue top and pink bottoms

Dressed to impress

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Here, we can’t get enough of Shehnaaz’s breathtaking beauty in this blue denim jacket as she enjoys the weather

Comfy & Cosy

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

We love how Shehnaaz is exuding major boss vibes as she decks up in this spectacular cloud-printed blazer and pants

Boss woman

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here