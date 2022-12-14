Shehnaaz Gill's blue-tiful outfits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Redefining Beauty
Ethnic blue outfits bring out the best in her and we are sure you won’t disagree after looking at Shehnaaz in this lehenga!
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Only Shehnaaz Gill can style this furry jacket like a pro! Watch the diva slay effortlessly as she poses with it
Fashion Queen
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Putting her best look forward, Shehnaaz makes a strong case as she strikes a pose in a blue dress here
Casual Stunner
Image source: Shivangi Kulkarni Photography Instagram
Look at her making jaw drops with her charm! Decked up in this mint blue printed co-ord, Shehnaaz looks absolutely spectacular
Fashionista
Video source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Your hearts must have definitely melted watching this Pataka groove cheerfully in a stunning blue embellished suit!
Desi Kudi
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz is exuding sass and how! Donning those shades and putting on that denim shirt, she proves to have a strong style sense
Denim Love
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Serving a stunning look, Shehnaaz rocked her glam look here as she opted for a blue and black outfit
Ready to rock
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Proving that chic is the real glam deal, Shehnaaz kept her look casual as she opted for a blue top and pink bottoms
Dressed to impress
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Here, we can’t get enough of Shehnaaz’s breathtaking beauty in this blue denim jacket as she enjoys the weather
Comfy & Cosy
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
We love how Shehnaaz is exuding major boss vibes as she decks up in this spectacular cloud-printed blazer and pants
Boss woman
