Shehnaaz Gill’s
Boss Babe looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Mermaid
Shehnaaz Gill looks like a mermaid in this shimmery off-shoulder bodycon dress with bright pink heels
Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a gorgeous black and silver co-ord set as she grooves in the desert
Desert queen
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress has sported the marine look with puffy sleeves and broad shoulders, stylish top, and statement earrings
Feeling Blue
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Honsla Rakh actress has donned the perfect party look with a black sequin saree and bold eye makeup
Side look
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress displayed her exquisite sense of fashion as she sported a royal look with a lace work saree
Graceful in saree
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Amp up your date night look with a snazzy white short dress and soft curls
Date-night ready
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts with her expression in this oversized black attire
Go Monochrome
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is a Greek Goddess in the off-shoulder beige outfit and heavy-kohled eyes
Enchanting eyes
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress donned the street look with a black full sleeves fitted dress and neat hairstyle
Leather black
Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame is a treat to the eyes of her fans as she wore a leafy print cut and fitted top and skirt flaunting her toned physique
Floral print
