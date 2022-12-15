Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill’s
 Boss Babe looks

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Mermaid

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a mermaid in this shimmery off-shoulder bodycon dress with bright pink heels

Video source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a gorgeous black and silver co-ord set as she grooves in the desert

Desert queen

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress has sported the marine look with puffy sleeves and broad shoulders, stylish top, and statement earrings

Feeling Blue 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Honsla Rakh actress has donned the perfect party look with a black sequin saree and bold eye makeup

Side look 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress displayed her exquisite sense of fashion as she sported a royal look with a lace work saree

Graceful in saree

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Amp up your date night look with a snazzy white short dress and soft curls

Date-night ready 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts with her expression in this oversized black attire

Go Monochrome 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is a Greek Goddess in the off-shoulder beige outfit and heavy-kohled eyes 

Enchanting eyes 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress donned the street look with a black full sleeves fitted dress and neat hairstyle

Leather black 

Image source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame is a treat to the eyes of her fans as she wore a leafy print cut and fitted top and skirt flaunting her toned physique

Floral print 

