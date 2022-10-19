Shehnaaz Gill's breathtaking wardrobe
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz was all about simplicity and elegance as she donned a stunning white salwar kameez and styled it with kohl eyes.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
She chose to dress in a stunning satin dress with a backless design for a beach look, giving her just the right amount of hotness.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
For a more formal and elegant look, she sported an all white shirt dress with a snatched waistline and balloon sleeves.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
She wore a strapless beige jumpsuit, accessorised with a brown belt and a gold choker, to create an amazing, stylish look.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
She chose a red leather corset for a toned waist in keeping with the corset trend, and beige pants to finish the look.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
She looked gorgeous and ravishing wearing an amazingly beautiful sequin saree in pink paired up with a sleeveless blouse from the collection of Manish Malhotra.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress looked stunning as she donned a beautiful neon yellow lehenga with a sequin blouse and blue sheer dupatta.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
She wore a lovely printed blue midi bodycon dress for a daytime appearance that was comfortable and casual, and she looked lovely.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
She completed her lovely outfit with some brown chunky boots and a basic tank top and skater skirt with frill hemlines.
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress wore a beanie cap, a black-and-white striped jacket, and a pair of blue jeans for the ideal casual look as she basked in the lovely winter sun.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.