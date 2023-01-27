Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill’s
Dreamy looks

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is acing the ethnic look as she wore a gorgeous yellow gota work lehenga set with pink net dupatta

Ethnic diva

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz was all about simplicity as she wore a stunning white salwar kameez and styled it with kohl eyes

Serene white

Image: Ishan Singh Instagram

Shehnaaz sported a strapless beige jumpsuit, accessorised with a brown belt and a gold choker

Jumpsuit look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz looks simply stunning in a printed blue midi bodycon dress

Midi dress

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress chose to dress in a stunning satin dress with a backless design for a beach look

Beach look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The actress wore a beanie cap, a black-and-white striped jacket and a pair of blue jeans for a casual look

Cool and comfy

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz wore a red leather corset and beige pants for a stylish showstopper look

Corset-style

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looked adorable in brown chunky boots and a basic tank top along with a skater skirt with frill hemlines

Skater skirt

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

For an elegant look, Shehnaaz wore a white shirt dress with a snatched waistline and balloon sleeves

Shirt dress

