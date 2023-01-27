Shehnaaz Gill’s
Dreamy looks
JAN 27, 2023
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is acing the ethnic look as she wore a gorgeous yellow gota work lehenga set with pink net dupatta
Ethnic diva
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz was all about simplicity as she wore a stunning white salwar kameez and styled it with kohl eyes
Serene white
Image: Ishan Singh Instagram
Shehnaaz sported a strapless beige jumpsuit, accessorised with a brown belt and a gold choker
Jumpsuit look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz looks simply stunning in a printed blue midi bodycon dress
Midi dress
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress chose to dress in a stunning satin dress with a backless design for a beach look
Beach look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The actress wore a beanie cap, a black-and-white striped jacket and a pair of blue jeans for a casual look
Cool and comfy
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz wore a red leather corset and beige pants for a stylish showstopper look
Corset-style
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looked adorable in brown chunky boots and a basic tank top along with a skater skirt with frill hemlines
Skater skirt
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
For an elegant look, Shehnaaz wore a white shirt dress with a snatched waistline and balloon sleeves
Shirt dress
