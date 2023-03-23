Shehnaaz Gill’s OTT looks
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 23, 2023
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill often wears bright and bold colours that complement her cheerful personality
Cheerful Personality
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
She loves to experiment with different styles, from sarees to western dresses
Versatility
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Oversized Clothing
She is often seen wearing oversized jackets, which add a cool and edgy vibe to her look
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz is a big fan of accessories, especially statement earrings and necklaces that complement her outfits
Accessories
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz is often seen wearing crop tops and high-waisted bottoms, which flatter her curvy figure
Crop tops
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
She is not afraid to take risks with her fashion choices, often opting for unconventional outfits that make a statement
Bold and Risk-taker
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz often pairs traditional Indian wear with modern accessories, creating a fusion look that is both stylish and cultural
Fusion
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
She loves to experiment with different hairstyles, from sleek ponytails to messy buns and fringes
Hairstyles
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Her love for dresses is unmatchable, she is often spotted in sleeveless dresses flaunting her toned body
Dresses for the win
Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram
Shehnaaz's fashion statement can be summed up as confident, bold, and unapologetic, reflecting her larger-than-life personality
Reflection of her personality
