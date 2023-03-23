Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill’s OTT looks

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram


Shehnaaz Gill often wears bright and bold colours that complement her cheerful personality

Cheerful Personality 

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

She loves to experiment with different styles, from sarees to western dresses

Versatility 

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Oversized Clothing

She is often seen wearing oversized jackets, which add a cool and edgy vibe to her look

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz is a big fan of accessories, especially statement earrings and necklaces that complement her outfits

Accessories

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz is often seen wearing crop tops and high-waisted bottoms, which flatter her curvy figure

Crop tops

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

She is not afraid to take risks with her fashion choices, often opting for unconventional outfits that make a statement

Bold and Risk-taker

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Shehnaaz often pairs traditional Indian wear with modern accessories, creating a fusion look that is both stylish and cultural

Fusion

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

She loves to experiment with different hairstyles, from sleek ponytails to messy buns and fringes

Hairstyles

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram

Her love for dresses is unmatchable, she is often spotted in sleeveless dresses flaunting her toned body

Dresses for the win

Image- Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram 

Shehnaaz's fashion statement can be summed up as confident, bold, and unapologetic, reflecting her larger-than-life personality

Reflection of her personality

