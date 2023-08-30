Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

August 30, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's Raksha Bandhan makeup

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who works in the Bollywood Industry

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Makeup looks

Take a look at some of her makeup looks to get ready for this festive season

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Subtle wing

Go for a subtle and sharp wing along with your glam look for Rakhi

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Berry lip

Use some bold berry lip shades to spice up your makeup this Raksha Bandhan

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shimmery smokey eyes

Add some shimmery eye shadow to the outer corner of your eye and lend it well for festive look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Highlighter

Use a highlighter as they can elevate any makeup look for a special occasion

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Brown lip

Switch your regular lip color to a bold brown nude for the festive season

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Dramatic eye looks

Make sure to use a lot of mascara and eyeliner for a bold and defined look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Glowy makeup look

Use some silver eyeshadow, highlighter and a pink lipstick too

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Use a pink eyeshadow, mascara, some white kajal and a pink lipstick for this pink look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Pink soft eye makeup look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here