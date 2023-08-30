pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
August 30, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill's Raksha Bandhan makeup
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill is an Indian actress who works in the Bollywood Industry
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Makeup looks
Take a look at some of her makeup looks to get ready for this festive season
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Subtle wing
Go for a subtle and sharp wing along with your glam look for Rakhi
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Berry lip
Use some bold berry lip shades to spice up your makeup this Raksha Bandhan
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Shimmery smokey eyes
Add some shimmery eye shadow to the outer corner of your eye and lend it well for festive look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Highlighter
Use a highlighter as they can elevate any makeup look for a special occasion
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Brown lip
Switch your regular lip color to a bold brown nude for the festive season
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Dramatic eye looks
Make sure to use a lot of mascara and eyeliner for a bold and defined look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Glowy makeup look
Use some silver eyeshadow, highlighter and a pink lipstick too
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Use a pink eyeshadow, mascara, some white kajal and a pink lipstick for this pink look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
Pink soft eye makeup look
