Shehnaaz Gill's
subtle makeup looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks sensational in her statement eyeliner and lipstick look
Statement eyeliner
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
The Bigg Boss 13 fame is an epitome of simplicity as she won hearts with a simple kajal and lip balm
Simply beautiful
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Nude eyemakeup
Shehnaaz Gill’s nude eyemakeup is a must try if you want a minimal yet chic look
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Add a dash of color to your basic makeup with a blue eyeshadow and you are good to go for any party
Bold blue eyes
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill had a dreamy look as she posed wearing a light pink eyeshadow and pink lipstick
Pink hue
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Want a gorgeous but not too bold makeup look? Then check out the subtly blush toned makeup of Shehnaaz with no kajal
Blush beauty
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks like an adorable doll as she danced around with flawless makeup and light pink lipstick
Like a doll
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
If you want to try bold lipstick with minimal makeup then go for this look of Shehnaaz with red lipstick and blush
Luscious red lips
Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is surely creating trends with her subtle makeup and simple brown lipstick
Charming in brown
