Heading 3

Shehnaaz Gill's
subtle makeup looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

FEB 02, 2023

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks sensational in her statement eyeliner and lipstick look

Statement eyeliner

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

The Bigg Boss 13 fame is an epitome of simplicity as she won hearts with a simple kajal and lip balm

Simply beautiful

Nora Fatehi is Metallic Mermaid

Rashami Desai in stylish gowns

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Nude eyemakeup

Shehnaaz Gill’s nude eyemakeup is a must try if you want a minimal yet chic look

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Add a dash of color to your basic makeup with a blue eyeshadow and you are good to go for any party

Bold blue eyes

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill had a dreamy look as she posed wearing a light pink eyeshadow and pink lipstick

Pink hue

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Want a gorgeous but not too bold makeup look? Then check out the subtly blush toned makeup of Shehnaaz with no kajal

Blush beauty

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks like an adorable doll as she danced around with flawless makeup and light pink lipstick

Like a doll

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

If you want to try bold lipstick with minimal makeup then go for this look of Shehnaaz with red lipstick and blush

Luscious red lips

Source- Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is surely creating trends with her subtle makeup and simple brown lipstick

Charming in brown

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here