Shehnaaz Gill’s Vacay Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 22, 2023
Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill made a bold move as she wore a gown while riding on a camel
Bold Choice
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks simply flawless in this black outfit
Cute Look
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks hot in this red dress
Going Glam
Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill enjoys beachy moments in this casual outfit
Beach Look
Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying the sunset wearing a black dress
LBD
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill’s look in this beautiful tie-dyed dress sets the vacay mood
Tie-Dye
Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill is full on vacay mood as she is enjoying beachside wearing a black tee and denim
Cute Moment
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks vacation ready in this beige dress
Beige Dress
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill looks comfy in a black sweater and denim
Denim Lover
