Shehnaaz Gill’s Vacay Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 22, 2023

Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Shehnaaz Gill made a bold move as she wore a gown while riding on a camel

Bold Choice

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Shehnaaz Gill looks simply flawless in this black outfit 

Cute Look

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill looks hot in this red dress 

Going Glam

Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys beachy moments in this casual outfit 

Beach Look

Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying the sunset wearing a black dress 

LBD

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill’s look in this beautiful tie-dyed dress sets the vacay mood 

Tie-Dye

Video Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is full on vacay mood as she is enjoying beachside wearing a black tee and denim 

Cute Moment 

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Shehnaaz Gill looks vacation ready in this beige dress 

Beige Dress

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

Shehnaaz Gill looks comfy in a black sweater and denim

Denim Lover

