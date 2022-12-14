Shehnaaz to Mouni:
Divas in winter fits
Pramila Mandal
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Amp up your winter wardrobe by taking cues from Divyanka Tripathi! The green trench coat is a must-have to make you look stylish
Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Warm, cozy, and all things style sums up the look of Shehnaaz Gill as she decks up in a baggy checkered top, beanie cap and denim pants
Shehnaaz Gill
Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Aamna leaves us stunned with her look in this cozy outfit
Aamna Sharif
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Turtle neck outfits are a must-have during winter, and Hina exudes charm as she flaunts her all-black look here
Hina Khan
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
Decked in this brown sweatshirt and black leather pants, Krystle leaves us amazed with her style sense and exudes sass
Krystle Dsouza
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Decked up in an all-red outfit, Jasmin dishes out major ideas to keep your winter look basic
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmun is enjoying her day out as she opted for a warm and comfy outfit and looks fabulous
Munmun Dutta
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina has a strong fashion game, and here she looks absolutely comfy in a brown and white turtle neck top and brown baggy pants
Rubina Dilaik
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma is acing her winter look in a beige sweatshirt, black pants and brown boots as she poses against a breathtaking backdrop
Karishma Tanna
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
When it comes to power dressing, Mouni hasn’t missed a beat serving striking winter looks these, and we are taking cues to amp up our fashion game!
Mouni Roy
