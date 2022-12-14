Heading 3

Shehnaaz to Mouni:
Divas in winter fits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Amp up your winter wardrobe by taking cues from Divyanka Tripathi! The green trench coat is a must-have to make you look stylish 

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Warm, cozy, and all things style sums up the look of Shehnaaz Gill as she decks up in a baggy checkered top, beanie cap and denim pants 

Shehnaaz Gill

Image source: Aamna Sharif Instagram

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Aamna leaves us stunned with her look in this cozy outfit

Aamna Sharif

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Turtle neck outfits are a must-have during winter, and Hina exudes charm as she flaunts her all-black look here

Hina Khan

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

Decked in this brown sweatshirt and black leather pants, Krystle leaves us amazed with her style sense and exudes sass

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Decked up in an all-red outfit, Jasmin dishes out major ideas to keep your winter look basic

Jasmin Bhasin

Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Munmun is enjoying her day out as she opted for a warm and comfy outfit and looks fabulous 

Munmun Dutta

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina has a strong fashion game, and here she looks absolutely comfy in a brown and white turtle neck top and brown baggy pants

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Karishma is acing her winter look in a beige sweatshirt, black pants and brown boots as she poses against a breathtaking backdrop

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

When it comes to power dressing, Mouni hasn’t missed a beat serving striking winter looks these, and we are taking cues to amp up our fashion game!

Mouni Roy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here