Rishika Shah
FEB 20, 2022
Shibani Dandekar’s most stylish looks
Disco Ball
Shibani resembled a sexy disco ball as she posed in an electric blue halter neck top and sequined pants
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
She aced the street style look in an oversized T-shirt dress, overcoat and Jordans
Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Street Style
Shibani teamed her all black look with contrasting green joggers giving us major style inspo
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Classic Black
She rocked the monotone look with a long green shirt teamed with matching satin silk pants
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Monotone Look
She showed us just how to do edgy fashion right in a half-and-half jacket and wide leg jeans
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Half & Half
Shibani looked like an absolute Goddess in black gown with a corset type bodice and a leather flare
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Beauty In Black
Shibani added a dash of sexy to her boss lady pantsuit by teaming it with a bralette
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Boss Lady
She gave off major royalty vibes as she posed in a wine-coloured satin silk gown
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Wine Lover
Shibani looked all things fierce & ravishing as she donned a strapless fuschia pink tulle gown
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Fierce In Fuschia
Shibani had us weak on our knees in an embroidered white corset gown
Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram
Goddess In White
