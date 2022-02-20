Fashion

Rishika Shah

FEB 20, 2022

Shibani Dandekar’s most stylish looks

Heading 3

Disco Ball

Shibani resembled a sexy disco ball as she posed in an electric blue halter neck top and sequined pants

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

She aced the street style look in an oversized T-shirt dress, overcoat and Jordans

Video: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Street Style

Shibani teamed her all black look with contrasting green joggers giving us major style inspo

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Classic Black

She rocked the monotone look with a long green shirt teamed with matching satin silk pants

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Monotone Look

She showed us just how to do edgy fashion right in a half-and-half jacket and wide leg jeans

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Half & Half

Shibani looked like an absolute Goddess in black gown with a corset type bodice and a leather flare

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Beauty In Black

Shibani added a dash of sexy to her boss lady pantsuit by teaming it with a bralette

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Boss Lady

She gave off major royalty vibes as she posed in a wine-coloured satin silk gown

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram 

Wine Lover

Shibani looked all things fierce & ravishing as she donned a strapless fuschia pink tulle gown

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Fierce In Fuschia

Shibani had us weak on our knees in an embroidered white corset gown

Image: Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Goddess In White

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Highest grossing Hollywood movies

Click Here