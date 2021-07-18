Celebs in sequin skirts
Shilpa To Sara: July
18, 2021
Recently, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a stunning statement in a purple sequin skirt that she paired with a full-sleeve white shirt
‘Angrezi Medium’ actress Radhika Madan showed us how to rock a sparkly mini skirt with an off-shoulder neon top
Next on the list is Vaani Kapoor who kept things sultry in a slit maroon number and a knotted white tee
‘Gully Boy’ actress Alia Bhatt gave us a cue on how to channel our inner disco diva in a ruched metallic green skirt and a shimmery printed top
‘Kedarnath’ actress Sara Ali Khan gave us three stunning looks in three different sequin skirts. First, she wore a glitzy mini skirt with a striped tucked-in shirt
For an event in the city, Sara picked out a sequin floral skirt and teamed it with an off-shoulder pastel pink skirt
And then she wore her high-waisted black mini with a full-sleeve black blouse. Matching stilettos and soft wavy hair completed her look
Kriti Sanon paired her embellished skirt with a denim shirt and showed us how to rock two big trends like a diva!
For her movie promotion, millennial actress Tara Sutaria styled her quirky-print sequined skirt with a blue and white striped shirt
For a Sunday party look, Bhumi Pednekar showed us how to look glamorous in a puff-sleeve organza shirt and a sequined blue mini skirt
