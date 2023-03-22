Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty and her ruffle sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 22, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 


The Dhadkan star exudes glam retro vibes in an earthy-orange ruffle saree and a mirror-work jacket

Mood Glam

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa stole the show in a purple ruffle saree with colourful prints on the border

Purple Daze

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

Glam Girl

She exudes major glam vibes in a solid emerald green saree featuring a ruffled pallu 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She made quite an impact with this dramatic ruffle drape

Dramatic 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She rocked a bright pink ruffle saree that came with a matching belt and a cut-sleeve blouse

Contemporary Touch 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa channelled her inner retro diva in a black and white ruffle saree with polka dot prints

Classic Glam

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

She looked stunning in a fuchsia pink ruffled saree and a printed blouse 

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her embellished saree bedecked with ruffles on the front and a feathery detail along the hemline turns heads 

Dazzling

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in this blush pink Jayanti Reddy saree with ruffle details along the pallu 

Delightful

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

She dazzles in a concept saree featuring ruffle details along the hem

Radiant

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here