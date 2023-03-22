Shilpa Shetty and her ruffle sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 22, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star exudes glam retro vibes in an earthy-orange ruffle saree and a mirror-work jacket
Mood Glam
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa stole the show in a purple ruffle saree with colourful prints on the border
Purple Daze
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Glam Girl
She exudes major glam vibes in a solid emerald green saree featuring a ruffled pallu
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She made quite an impact with this dramatic ruffle drape
Dramatic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She rocked a bright pink ruffle saree that came with a matching belt and a cut-sleeve blouse
Contemporary Touch
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa channelled her inner retro diva in a black and white ruffle saree with polka dot prints
Classic Glam
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She looked stunning in a fuchsia pink ruffled saree and a printed blouse
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Her embellished saree bedecked with ruffles on the front and a feathery detail along the hemline turns heads
Dazzling
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this blush pink Jayanti Reddy saree with ruffle details along the pallu
Delightful
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She dazzles in a concept saree featuring ruffle details along the hem
Radiant
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.