Nov 10, 2021

Shilpa Shetty in bright coloured sarees

Author: Neenaz

Known for her spectacular saree choices, Shilpa Shetty Kundra left us gasping in a beautiful rani pink organza sharara saree

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Beauty in rani pink 

For an episode of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, Shilpa wore a stunning double pallu cocktail saree in sunny orange shade

Fierce in orange 

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

To keep things glamorous, she opted for a pink and green striped saree doused in loads of sequins

Pink and green sequins

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

For a gorgeous ethnic look, she picked out a hot pink Banarasi drape that came with gold stripes and bird motifs

Hot pink 

Credits: Sanjana Batra Instagram

For an elegant look, Shilpa wore a half-velvet, half-organza floral saree and matched it with a full-sleeved velvet blouse

Gorgeous in maroon

Credits: Sanjana Batra Instagram

For a noteworthy festive look, she wore an emerald green drape that bore a ruffled border and was teamed with an embellished blouse

Superb in emerald green

Credits: Sanjana Batra Instagram

A bright red saree is a staple in every woman’s wardrobe and even the diva seems to agree with us!

Red hot

Credits: Sanjana Batra Instagram

In a vibrant blue pre-draped saree teamed with a baby peach corset blouse, Shilpa ensured that all eyeballs were grabbed!

Bold in blue

Credits: Sanjana Batra Instagram

She added some more bright hues to her wardrobe by picking out a bluish-purple saree with golden stripes on it

Pop of purple

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

In a bright yellow Punit Balana saree with bandhani print all over, Shilpa looked like a ray of sunshine!

Bright in yellow

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

