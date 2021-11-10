Nov 10, 2021
Fashion
Shilpa Shetty in bright coloured sarees
Author: Neenaz
Known for her spectacular saree choices, Shilpa Shetty Kundra left us gasping in a beautiful rani pink organza sharara sareeCredits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Beauty in rani pink
For an episode of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, Shilpa wore a stunning double pallu cocktail saree in sunny orange shade
Fierce in orange Credits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
To keep things glamorous, she opted for a pink and green striped saree doused in loads of sequins
Pink and green sequinsCredits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
For a gorgeous ethnic look, she picked out a hot pink Banarasi drape that came with gold stripes and bird motifs
Hot pink Credits: Sanjana Batra Instagram
For an elegant look, Shilpa wore a half-velvet, half-organza floral saree and matched it with a full-sleeved velvet blouse
Gorgeous in maroonCredits: Sanjana Batra Instagram
For a noteworthy festive look, she wore an emerald green drape that bore a ruffled border and was teamed with an embellished blouse
Superb in emerald greenCredits: Sanjana Batra Instagram
A bright red saree is a staple in every woman’s wardrobe and even the diva seems to agree with us!
Red hotCredits: Sanjana Batra Instagram
In a vibrant blue pre-draped saree teamed with a baby peach corset blouse, Shilpa ensured that all eyeballs were grabbed!
Bold in blueCredits: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She added some more bright hues to her wardrobe by picking out a bluish-purple saree with golden stripes on it
Pop of purpleCredits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In a bright yellow Punit Balana saree with bandhani print all over, Shilpa looked like a ray of sunshine!
Bright in yellowCredits: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
