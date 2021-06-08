loves styling pantsuits
Shilpa Shetty June 08, 2021
Giving us a sleek look in a bright, mustard yellow pantsuit, with flared pants, we love how Shilpa Shetty accessorised the look with a classic brown Gucci belt
Hopping on to the red pantsuit bandwagon, the actress styled hers with a black belt and statement shoes
Seems like the diva loves her solid colours. She struck a pose for the paps in this leaf green pantsuit styled with a statement gold chain link necklace
To switch things up, Shilpa picked out a white satin number and topped it off with a matching long coat, making for a chic look
Giving a casual spin to the formal outfit, she even picked a pantsuit made from denim! Fringed pants & matching denim shoes topped off her look
Playing with prints, we love this zebra printed pant suit she wore on an occasion and amped up the glam factor
Diving into the metallic trend, Shilpa Shetty even sported a dusted grey metallic silver pantsuit. We love her sleek hairdo that further elevated this look
Shilpa Shetty seems to have spared no colour when it comes to her pantsuits. We love this baby pink number on her!
Thought she was done with bright hues? Think again! She shone bright in this metallic purple number styled with a cheetah printed belt
In one of the classiest looks ever, she also styled this black pantsuit with an unusual blazer and a diamond choker, for a bold, sleek look
