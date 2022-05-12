Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 12, 2022
Shilpa Shetty in colourful lehengas
Boho Style
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Shilpa was the ultimate boho diva in a boho lehenga set featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery by Gopi Vaid
Pretty In Pink
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She looked resplendent in a pink floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra featuring a voluminous flared skirt with 3D embellishments, and a fitted,
bustier-style choli
She weaved a floral fantasy as she donned a floral printed lehenga in beautiful pink and white shades designed by Varun Bahl
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Floral Galore
For a winter wedding, she was decked up in a burnt orange velvet lehenga set featuring intricate floral motifs
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Velvet Affair
The Dhadkan star looked gorgeous in a bespoke Maayera Jaipur lehenga that came with a rani pink blouse and a multi-coloured lehenga skirt
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Desi Diva
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She looked absolutely breathtaking in a lavender lehenga that featured a one-shoulder blouse and an embellished organza skirt
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Shilpa was a sight to behold in this hand-embroidered lehenga featuring a rani pink backless blouse and a skirt in shades of bright green, pink, and orange
Pop of Colours
For a party-ready desi look, she was decked up in a marsala red sequined lehenga by Zara Umrigar
Sequins For The Win
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Shilpa looked stunning in a sky blue Aisha Rao lehenga adorned with metal flowers and cutwork
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Keeping things bright and summery, she picked out a contemporary style yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Summery Shades
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
