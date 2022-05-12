Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 12, 2022

Shilpa Shetty in colourful lehengas 

Boho Style

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Shilpa was the ultimate boho diva in a boho lehenga set featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery by Gopi Vaid

Pretty In Pink

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She looked resplendent in a pink floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra featuring a voluminous flared skirt with 3D embellishments, and a fitted,
 bustier-style choli

She weaved a floral fantasy as she donned a floral printed lehenga in beautiful pink and white shades designed by Varun Bahl

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Floral Galore

For a winter wedding, she was decked up in a burnt orange velvet lehenga set featuring intricate floral motifs

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Velvet Affair

The Dhadkan star looked gorgeous in a bespoke Maayera Jaipur lehenga that came with a rani pink blouse and a multi-coloured lehenga skirt

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Desi Diva

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She looked absolutely breathtaking in a lavender lehenga that featured a one-shoulder blouse and an embellished organza skirt

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Shilpa was a sight to behold in this hand-embroidered lehenga featuring a rani pink backless blouse and a skirt in shades of bright green, pink, and orange

Pop of Colours

For a party-ready desi look, she was decked up in a marsala red sequined lehenga by Zara Umrigar

Sequins For The Win

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Shilpa looked stunning in a sky blue Aisha Rao lehenga adorned with metal flowers and cutwork

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Keeping things bright and summery, she picked out a contemporary style yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Summery Shades 

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

