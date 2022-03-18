Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 18, 2022

Shilpa Shetty is a fan of ruffle sarees

Stealing Our Hearts

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty managed to steal the show yet again with her jaw-dropping look in a purple ruffle saree with colourful prints on the border

She exuded retro vibes in a black and white polka dot saree with ruffle details

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Retro Vibes

The actress looked striking in a cream-coloured concept saree with pleated ruffles along the hem and voluminous ones on the pallu

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

Alluring As Always

She showed off her svelte figure in a solid emerald green saree with a ruffled pallu and hemline

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

Hot In Emerald Green

Shilpa served us with yet another striking look, this time in a fuschia pink ruffled saree with a printed blouse and an embellished belt

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

Her modern age sheer embellished saree with ruffle detail on the front and a feathery detail along the hemline is unique and every bit modish

Embellished Saree

Image: Pinkvilla

She rocked a bright pink ruffle saree by Ridhima Bhasin with a matching belt and a ruffle cut-sleeve blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Contemporary Touch 

She looks like a vision in this blush pink Jayanti Reddy saree that bore ruffle details along the pallu and on the hem

Like a Vision

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

She looks ravishing in yet another desi look as she adorns a peacock pink saree with a frilly embroidered border

Ravishing Much

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

And her bold look in a concept saree by Shantanu & Nikhil with ruffle details along the waist down has us hooked!

Bold Look

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

