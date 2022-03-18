Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 18, 2022
Shilpa Shetty is a fan of ruffle sarees
Stealing Our Hearts
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty managed to steal the show yet again with her jaw-dropping look in a purple ruffle saree with colourful prints on the border
She exuded retro vibes in a black and white polka dot saree with ruffle details
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Retro Vibes
The actress looked striking in a cream-coloured concept saree with pleated ruffles along the hem and voluminous ones on the pallu
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Alluring As Always
She showed off her svelte figure in a solid emerald green saree with a ruffled pallu and hemline
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Hot In Emerald Green
Shilpa served us with yet another striking look, this time in a fuschia pink ruffled saree with a printed blouse and an embellished belt
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Her modern age sheer embellished saree with ruffle detail on the front and a feathery detail along the hemline is unique and every bit modish
Embellished Saree
Image: Pinkvilla
She rocked a bright pink ruffle saree by Ridhima Bhasin with a matching belt and a ruffle cut-sleeve blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Contemporary Touch
She looks like a vision in this blush pink Jayanti Reddy saree that bore ruffle details along the pallu and on the hem
Like a Vision
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She looks ravishing in yet another desi look as she adorns a peacock pink saree with a frilly embroidered border
Ravishing Much
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
And her bold look in a concept saree by Shantanu & Nikhil with ruffle details along the waist down has us hooked!
Bold Look
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
