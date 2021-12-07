Shilpa Shetty in figure hugging outfits

FASHION (CELEB STYLE)

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 7, 2021

Golden Queen

Shilpa dazzled in an off-shoulder gold figure hugging dress with bishop sleeves

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Going Green 

She looked like a Goddess in this green and black, high-neck bodycon gown

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Fuschia Fan 

She flaunted her lissome figure in this fuschia cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Ravishing In Red 

She made heads turns as she stepped out in an off-shouldered, ruched red dress

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Sequin Fever

She teamed a loose fit shirt with a body-hugging asymmetrical sequin skirt

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Faux Leather

Shilpa teamed an edgy, ruched faux leather skirt with a maroon bralette

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Cut-Out For The Win

Shilpa looked party-ready as she posed in this one-shoulder, sequin cut-out dress

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

She raised the style stakes in a yellow shirt with cape sleeves, with a pencil skirt

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Yellow Love

Dress In Your Greens 

She opted for an all-green attire in a satin shirt teamed with an asymmetrical skirt

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

It Was All Yellow 

Dressed in a one-shoulder yellow gown, Shilpa looked chic and stylish

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

