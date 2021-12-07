Shilpa Shetty in figure hugging outfits
Golden Queen
Shilpa dazzled in an off-shoulder gold figure hugging dress with bishop sleeves
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Going Green
She looked like a Goddess in this green and black, high-neck bodycon gown
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Fuschia Fan
She flaunted her lissome figure in this fuschia cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Ravishing In Red
She made heads turns as she stepped out in an off-shouldered, ruched red dress
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Sequin Fever
She teamed a loose fit shirt with a body-hugging asymmetrical sequin skirt
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Faux Leather
Shilpa teamed an edgy, ruched faux leather skirt with a maroon bralette
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Cut-Out For The Win
Shilpa looked party-ready as she posed in this one-shoulder, sequin cut-out dress
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
She raised the style stakes in a yellow shirt with cape sleeves, with a pencil skirt
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Yellow Love
Dress In Your Greens
She opted for an all-green attire in a satin shirt teamed with an asymmetrical skirt
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
It Was All Yellow
Dressed in a one-shoulder yellow gown, Shilpa looked chic and stylish
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
