Shilpa Shetty in glam outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 01, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star ups the glam quotient in a stunning golden skirt and a black blouse

Glam Queen

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa brought some desi glam in a short mirrorwork jacket paired with a ruffled saree

Desi Glam

Image: Itrh Instagram

Sparkle & Shine

She looks gorgeous in a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She raised the fashion quotient in a sparkling silver metropolis gown by Avaro Figlio

Dazzling

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Baazigar star looks like a million bucks in this metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline 

Metallic Magic 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looks stunning in a mini pink shimmery dress with a one-shoulder neckline

Stunner

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa added a dash of bling to her wardrobe by wearing an off-shoulder gown adorned with embroidered work

Bling Factor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She put her stunning foot forward in a one-shoulder white gown with shimmery details and a dramatic sleeve on one side

Dramatic Style

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looks ravishing in this cut-out dress bedecked with sequins all over

Hotness Quotient

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her style is on fleek in these blingy golden pants with flared hems and a black crop top

On Fleek

