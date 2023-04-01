Shilpa Shetty in glam outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 01, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star ups the glam quotient in a stunning golden skirt and a black blouse
Glam Queen
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa brought some desi glam in a short mirrorwork jacket paired with a ruffled saree
Desi Glam
Image: Itrh Instagram
Sparkle & Shine
She looks gorgeous in a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She raised the fashion quotient in a sparkling silver metropolis gown by Avaro Figlio
Dazzling
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Baazigar star looks like a million bucks in this metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline
Metallic Magic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks stunning in a mini pink shimmery dress with a one-shoulder neckline
Stunner
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa added a dash of bling to her wardrobe by wearing an off-shoulder gown adorned with embroidered work
Bling Factor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She put her stunning foot forward in a one-shoulder white gown with shimmery details and a dramatic sleeve on one side
Dramatic Style
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks ravishing in this cut-out dress bedecked with sequins all over
Hotness Quotient
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her style is on fleek in these blingy golden pants with flared hems and a black crop top
On Fleek
