Shilpa Shetty in monochrome dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 27, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked spellbinding in an electrifying icy-blue organdie dress by Gaby Charbachy
Spectacular
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa takes the unconventional route by opting for a wrap-style all-white dress
Gladiator Redefined
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Snazzy
She keeps things chic and snazzy in an olive green dress with an asymmetric hemline
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks like sunshine in this ruched yellow bodycon dress
Sunshine Girl
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She put her fashionable foot forward in a shiny silver dress
Fashionista
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa upped the ante in a bright red ruffled dress
Red Love
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She turned heads in a hot pink sequinned dress from Nadine Merabi
Party Starter
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The diva looked stunning in a modish blue dress bearing oodles of ruffles
Blue Magic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked glamorous in a metallic pink ensemble with a sexy thigh-high slit
Hot Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her dazzling look featuring a shimmery one-shoulder silver dress is on point
Shimmy Shimmy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.