Shilpa Shetty in pink outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 15, 2023
Image: Chandani Mehta Instagram
Shilpa Shetty makes a gorgeous case for pinks in this pink Bandhini pre-draped saree
Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her desi glam avatar in a pink saree and a dark pink long jacket is on point
Glam Game
Alaya F in gorgeous dresses
Alia Bhatt’s fav pink outfits
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She paired her floral saree with a close-neck pink blouse and a pink gajra
Floral Galore
Image: Itrh Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a rose pink pre-stitched saree bedecked with crystals
Sequin & Shine
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star turns heads in a metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline
Metallic Magic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks party-ready in this hot pink sequinned mini dress from Nadine Merabi
Party Ready
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is a visual delight in a bright pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail
Mood Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She redefines elegance in this hot pink ensemble by Ridhi Mehra
Elegant
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks radiant in a strappy pink kurta and ruffled sharara set
Desi Kudi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.