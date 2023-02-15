Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty in pink outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 15, 2023

Image: Chandani Mehta Instagram

Shilpa Shetty makes a gorgeous case for pinks in this pink Bandhini pre-draped saree

Gorgeous

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her desi glam avatar in a pink saree and a dark pink long jacket is on point

Glam Game

Alaya F in gorgeous dresses

Alia Bhatt’s fav pink outfits

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She paired her floral saree with a close-neck pink blouse and a pink gajra

Floral Galore

Image: Itrh Instagram

She looks gorgeous in a rose pink pre-stitched saree bedecked with crystals

Sequin & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star turns heads in a metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline

Metallic Magic

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looks party-ready in this hot pink sequinned mini dress from Nadine Merabi

Party Ready

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She is a visual delight in a bright pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a cut-out detail

Mood Pink

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She redefines elegance in this hot pink ensemble by Ridhi Mehra

Elegant

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks radiant in a strappy pink kurta and ruffled sharara set

Desi Kudi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here