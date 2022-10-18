Shilpa Shetty
in shades of pink
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In the mood for some pink, Shilpa rocked a metallic pink floor-length gown from Yasmine Hawa Couture.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The star was decked up in a sparkly pink one-shoulder mini dress with oodles of sequins for a dazzling look.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She then showed off her slender and tall frame as she posed in a satin pink ankle-length dress from Daska.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Nikamma star went all-out in a pink ruffle gown that was held with a satin belt on the waist and also featured a thigh-high slit on the side.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Making a stunning case for drapes, Shilpa picked out a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals from Itrh.
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked elegant in a breezy chiffon saree in delicate floral prints in shades of pink on an ivory base.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Taking the monochrome route, she wore a bright pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a cut-out around the midriff.
Bright Pink For Dull Days
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Even her bright pink pre-draped saree by Ridhima Bhasin serves a lesson on the monochrome dressing.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A pink patterned co-ord like this set from KoAi remains a staple in her Indo-western wardrobe.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Personifying elegance in the most feminine way, Shilpa looked breathtaking in a hot pink ensemble by Ridhi Mehra.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.