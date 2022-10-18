Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty
in shades of pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

In the mood for some pink, Shilpa rocked a metallic pink floor-length gown from Yasmine Hawa Couture. 

Mood For Pink

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The star was decked up in a sparkly pink one-shoulder mini dress with oodles of sequins for a dazzling look. 

Sequins For The Win 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She then showed off her slender and tall frame as she posed in a satin pink ankle-length dress from Daska. 

Pink Magic

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Nikamma star went all-out in a pink ruffle gown that was held with a satin belt on the waist and also featured a thigh-high slit on the side. 

Ruffle & Rock 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Making a stunning case for drapes, Shilpa picked out a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals from Itrh.

Rose Pink For The Soul

Image: Pinkvilla 

She looked elegant in a breezy chiffon saree in delicate floral prints in shades of pink on an ivory base. 

Pretty In Floral Pinks

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Taking the monochrome route, she wore a bright pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a cut-out around the midriff. 

Bright Pink For Dull Days

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Even her bright pink pre-draped saree by Ridhima Bhasin serves a lesson on the monochrome dressing. 

Acing Monochrome Style 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

A pink patterned co-ord like this set from KoAi remains a staple in her Indo-western wardrobe. 

Indo-western Style

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Personifying elegance in the most feminine way, Shilpa looked breathtaking in a hot pink ensemble by Ridhi Mehra. 

Elegant As Always

