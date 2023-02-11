Shilpa Shetty in snazzy dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 11, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Trust the diva to ace any kind of silhouette. A case in point is this white wrap dress featuring full sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline
Gladiator
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa opted for a chic olive green wrap dress and chunky white sneakers to get her snazzy mode on
Sporty Touch
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks like the ultimate sunshine girl in this yellow bodycon dress
Sunshine Girl
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She put her fashionable foot forward in a retro-style silver dress with a sweetheart neckline
Snazzy Mode
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a modish blue dress bearing oodles of ruffle details
Blue Magic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star turns up the heat in a metallic pink ensemble with a sexy thigh-high slit
Hot Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She dialled up the drama in a bright orange OTT gown
Drama Quotient
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She turned heads in a hot pink sequinned mini dress from Nadine Merabi
Party Starter
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her dazzling look featuring a shimmery one-shoulder dress is just flawless
Shimmy Shimmy
