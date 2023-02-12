Shilpa Shetty in snazzy jumpsuits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 12, 2023
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked snazzy in a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets
Breezy Choices
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Shilpa looked party-ready in a sparkly silver metallic jumpsuit and an elongated black belt
Sparkles & Shine
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She makes a snazzy case for neons in this Sebastian Gunawan one-shoulder jumpsuit
Neon Love
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked fashionably chic in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit featuring shibori work in a striped pattern
Fashion Blues
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She painted the town red in a bright red jumpsuit featuring geometric patterns in shades of white and yellow
Red Love
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a flowy off-white jumpsuit by KoAi
Delightful In White
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She put her stylish foot forward in a purple jumpsuit with loose balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline
Purple Haze
Image: Pinkvilla
She donned a simple olive green jumpsuit to arrive stylishly at the airport
Casual Airport Look
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black Look
Her all-black jumpsuit featuring a tie-up belt cinched at the waist makes for a stylish outfit
