Shilpa Shetty in stunning sarees 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 28, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star exudes ultra-glam vibes in this pre-draped crystal saree and a matching cowl-neck blouse

Glamorous 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa is a vision to behold in this dreamy white floral saree from Anavila

Floral Magic 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She dialled up the glam quotient in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery work

Woman In Black

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her lacey red number is another proof of her stunning saree collection

Stunner 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She left us gasping at her beautiful look in this rani pink organza sharara saree

Beautiful 

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

She looks stunning in this cream-coloured concept saree with pleated ruffles along the hem

Ethereal

Image: Itrh Instagram

She turns heads in a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals

Rose Pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She upped the ante in a sparkly maroon saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse

Sequins For The Win

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She looks ravishing in yet another desi look in this peacock pink saree with a frilly embroidered border

Ravishing 

