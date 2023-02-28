Shilpa Shetty in stunning sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 28, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star exudes ultra-glam vibes in this pre-draped crystal saree and a matching cowl-neck blouse
Glamorous
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa is a vision to behold in this dreamy white floral saree from Anavila
Floral Magic
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She dialled up the glam quotient in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery work
Woman In Black
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her lacey red number is another proof of her stunning saree collection
Stunner
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She left us gasping at her beautiful look in this rani pink organza sharara saree
Beautiful
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
She looks stunning in this cream-coloured concept saree with pleated ruffles along the hem
Ethereal
Image: Itrh Instagram
She turns heads in a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals
Rose Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She upped the ante in a sparkly maroon saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse
Sequins For The Win
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks ravishing in yet another desi look in this peacock pink saree with a frilly embroidered border
Ravishing
