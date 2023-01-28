Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty
 In stylish jumpsuits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 28, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Serving a chic look for the day, Shilpa upped her style quotient in a bright red jumpsuit featuring geometric patterns in white and yellow. 

Chic In Red 

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

She made a breezy case for fuss-free attires as she picked out a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets, and abstract prints in shades of yellow and black. 

Breezy Fashion

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

She brought the party home in a stunning silver metallic jumpsuit embellished with sequins and a black elongated belt. 

Sparkles All The Way 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

Making a striking case for neons, Shilpa wore a Sebastian Gunawan satin silk one-shoulder jumpsuit featuring a dramatic ruffled sleeve. 

Neon Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Showing off her styling prowess, the Dhadkan actress looked fashionably chic in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit featuring all-over shibori work in a striped pattern. 

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She made a gorgeous style statement in a flowy off-white jumpsuit by KoAi.

Gorgeous In White

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Looking stylish as always, Shilpa rocked another jumpsuit featuring a loose puffy top half with loose balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline. 

Purple Rain

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked snazzy in a printed jumpsuit that she styled with a pristine white blazer and a statement brown belt. 

Acing Layering

Image: Pinkvilla

For a casual airport look, she donned an olive-green jumpsuit with a cropped hemline. 

Casual Airport Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Her all-black jumpsuit that came with a tie-up belt cinched at the waist made a stylish case for monochrome fashion. 

All-black Look

