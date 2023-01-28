Shilpa Shetty
In stylish jumpsuits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 28, 2023
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Serving a chic look for the day, Shilpa upped her style quotient in a bright red jumpsuit featuring geometric patterns in white and yellow.
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She made a breezy case for fuss-free attires as she picked out a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets, and abstract prints in shades of yellow and black.
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She brought the party home in a stunning silver metallic jumpsuit embellished with sequins and a black elongated belt.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Making a striking case for neons, Shilpa wore a Sebastian Gunawan satin silk one-shoulder jumpsuit featuring a dramatic ruffled sleeve.
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Showing off her styling prowess, the Dhadkan actress looked fashionably chic in a navy blue kimono jumpsuit featuring all-over shibori work in a striped pattern.
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She made a gorgeous style statement in a flowy off-white jumpsuit by KoAi.
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Looking stylish as always, Shilpa rocked another jumpsuit featuring a loose puffy top half with loose balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline.
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked snazzy in a printed jumpsuit that she styled with a pristine white blazer and a statement brown belt.
Image: Pinkvilla
For a casual airport look, she donned an olive-green jumpsuit with a cropped hemline.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her all-black jumpsuit that came with a tie-up belt cinched at the waist made a stylish case for monochrome fashion.
