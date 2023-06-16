pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 16, 2023
Shilpa Shetty in white outfits
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty aced a semi-formal look as she opted for a chic ivory-white jumpsuit and a jacket
Turning Heads
The diva took the unconventional route in a wrap-style all-white dress
Gladiator Redefined
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked dreamy in a beautiful white floral saree from Anavila
Floral Magic
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Breezy Choices
She looked snazzy in a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked delightful in a flowy off-white jumpsuit by KoAi
Delightful In White
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked like an apsara in this pearly white pre-draped concept saree
Gorgeous
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She added some unusual glam in a cropped white blouse paired with a shimmery skirt
Shimmery
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked dreamy in a white organza saree
Dreamy
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In a classic white saree with black polka dots on it, Shilpa channelled her inner retro diva
Retro Glam
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked ravishing in a short white dress with tassels
Stunning
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.