Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 16, 2023

Shilpa Shetty in white outfits 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty aced a semi-formal look as she opted for a chic ivory-white jumpsuit and a jacket

Turning Heads


The diva took the unconventional route in a wrap-style all-white dress

Gladiator Redefined 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked dreamy in a beautiful white floral saree from Anavila

Floral Magic 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

Breezy Choices

She looked snazzy in a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked delightful in a flowy off-white jumpsuit by KoAi

Delightful In White 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked like an apsara in this pearly white pre-draped concept saree

Gorgeous

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She added some unusual glam in a cropped white blouse paired with a shimmery skirt

Shimmery 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star looked dreamy in a white organza saree

Dreamy

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

In a classic white saree with black polka dots on it, Shilpa channelled her inner retro diva

Retro Glam

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked ravishing in a short white dress with tassels

Stunning 

