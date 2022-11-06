Heading 3
Shilpa Shetty is
a bling queen
Prerna Verma
Nov 06, 2022
Fashion
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa teaches us how to be a patakha
Shilpa Shetty gives major festive vibes in this peach sequined saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Pretty in pink
Shilpa Shetty slays in this blingy pink pleated gown with a thigh-high slit and tube neck
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Saree love
Shilpa flaunts her perfect curves in this pink saree with sequins all over
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The red bodycon dress
Shilpa looks ravishing in a red bodycon dress
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Disney princess dress
Shilpa looks stunning in this silver shimmery dress and gives Disney princess vibe
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Wrapped in the stars
Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a lavender-coloured blingy lehenga
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Bling queen
We bet you won't be able to take your eyes off Shilpa in this picture
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Desi girl
Want to shine at the next party? Here’s how you can do it in Shilpa Shetty style
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shimmy Shimmy!
Shilpa stuns in this unique and trendy blingy outfit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The blingy jumpsuit
Shilpa raises the fashion bar a notch higher with this blingy jumpsuit