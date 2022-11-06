Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty is
a bling queen

Prerna Verma

Nov 06, 2022

Fashion

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa teaches us how to be a patakha

Shilpa Shetty gives major festive vibes in this peach sequined saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Pretty in pink

Shilpa Shetty slays in this blingy pink pleated gown with a thigh-high slit and tube neck

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

    Saree love

Shilpa flaunts her perfect curves in this pink saree with sequins all over

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 The red bodycon dress

Shilpa looks ravishing in a red bodycon dress

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

   Disney princess dress

Shilpa looks stunning in this silver shimmery dress and gives Disney princess vibe

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

   Wrapped in the stars

Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a lavender-coloured blingy lehenga

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  Bling queen

We bet you won't be able to take your eyes off Shilpa in this picture

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

   Desi girl

Want to shine at the next party? Here’s how you can do it in Shilpa Shetty style

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

  Shimmy Shimmy!

Shilpa stuns in this unique and trendy blingy outfit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

   The blingy jumpsuit

Shilpa raises the fashion bar a notch higher with this blingy jumpsuit

