MAY 10, 2023

Shilpa Shetty is a dazzling fashion diva

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looked flamboyant in a dramatic blue skirt and a printed bodysuit 

Flawless 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She brought the right amount of glamour in a pre-draped saree

Gorgeous 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Dramatic

She kept things dramatic in a metallic ice-blue off-shoulder dress by Gaby Charbachy 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She added some glitz to her look in a shimmery golden skirt paired with a black blouse

Glitzy Affair 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her ruffle saree teamed with a sparkling mirror-work jacket is too perfect 

Ruffle Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Baazigar star dazzled in a pre-stitched sparkly Itrh saree

Glam Vibes

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked like a bombshell in this embellished rose-pink saree

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked resplendent in a gorgeous silver gown by Avaro Figlio 

Dazzling

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked glamorous in a metallic pink gown with a thigh-high slit 

Prettiest In Pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked pretty hot and tempting in a cut-out dress bedecked with sequins 

Hotness Quotient 

