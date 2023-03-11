Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty is a glam queen

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 11, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The diva looks stunning in a vintage rose hand-embroidered saree and a rose jacket from ASHDEEN

Vintage Look

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star exudes oomph in a pre-draped silver saree and a ravishing cowl-neck blouse

Oomph Factor

Image: Chandani Mehta Instagram

She turned heads in a flowy and crisp white jumpsuit and an oversized quilted blazer

Stunning

Image: Chandani Mehta Instagram

Her tangerine dress with a backless neckline and ruched detailing looks flawless

Tangerine Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked gorgeous in this rani pink organza sharara saree

Gorgeous

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She turns heads in a metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline

Metallic Magic

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked like sunshine in this bodycon midi yellow dress

Sunshine

Image: Itrh Instagram

She looks breathtaking in a rose pink
pre-stitched saree bedecked with crystals

Sequin & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She channelled her inner retro diva in a stunning silver dress with a sweetheart neckline

Diva Vibes

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She exuded ultra-glam vibes in an extravagant bright orange ensemble

Glam Quotient

