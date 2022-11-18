Shilpa Shetty
is the Prettiest in Pink
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A fan of everything pink, the Dhadkan star turned heads in a metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline and a slit across the thigh.
Image: Itrh Instagram
She made a striking case for ethnic looks by opting for a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks nothing short of a disco ball in this hot pink sequinned mini dress from Nadine Merabi.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a berry pink strappy kurta and ruffled sharara set, she ensured her desi look was all sorts of stunning!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her snazzy look in a satin pink maxi dress with cut-out detail and a plunging neckline is worth bookmarking!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She showed off her styling prowess in a bright pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a cut-out around the midriff.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She made heads turn in a baby pink ruffle gown with a satin belt..
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She redefined elegance by opting for a feminine hot pink ensemble by Ridhi Mehra.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her Dabu print co-ord set in a shade of peppy pink is all kinds of chic style goals!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The diva showed that there is no shade of pink that she cannot pull off and this contemporary drape serves as proof!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.