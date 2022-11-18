Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty
is the Prettiest in Pink

Neenaz Akhtar

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

A fan of everything pink, the Dhadkan star turned heads in a metallic pink pleated gown with a strapless neckline and a slit across the thigh.

Metallic Magic

Image: Itrh Instagram

She made a striking case for ethnic looks by opting for a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals.

Sequins For The Win

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looks nothing short of a disco ball in this hot pink sequinned mini dress from Nadine Merabi.

Party Ready

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

In a berry pink strappy kurta and ruffled sharara set, she ensured her desi look was all sorts of stunning!

Desi Kudi 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her snazzy look in a satin pink maxi dress with cut-out detail and a plunging neckline is worth bookmarking! 

Sizzling 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She showed off her styling prowess in a bright pink dress with a sexy thigh-high slit and a cut-out around the midriff. 

Mood Bright Pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She made heads turn in a baby pink ruffle gown with a satin belt..

Ruffle Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She redefined elegance by opting for a feminine hot pink ensemble by Ridhi Mehra. 

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her Dabu print co-ord set in a shade of peppy pink is all kinds of chic style goals! 

Snazzy In Co-ords

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The diva showed that there is no shade of pink that she cannot pull off and this contemporary drape serves as proof! 

Prettiest In Pink

