Shilpa Shetty Kundra in striped sarees

July 13, 2021

Making her way through our hearts, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks ravishing in a green and pink sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria

While we already know that Shilpa has a soft spot for sarees, it seems like she is a big fan of striped sarees in particular! Her blue drape serves as proof

In a bright pink Banarasi saree replete with golden stripes and prints, Shilpa exudes glamour like a true desi queen!

She keeps things unique and elegant in a golden-grey and white striped saree with a long jacket over it

And this fuschia pink saree featuring stripe details in the same hue looks utterly lovely on her!

Adding a playful spin to her ethnic look, she wore a pristine white saree that came with a multicoloured striped border and delicate gota pati detailing

The diva then wore a classic black and white stripe drape with an embellished strappy blouse and set our hearts on fire!

Throwback to this time when she wore a blue and white tie-dye stripe saree in an unusual way and wowed us with her charm!

For an episode of ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 3’, she picked out a beautiful leheriya saree by Faabiiana that bore silver stripes all over it

Rocking the ruffles and stripes trend together, Shilpa Shetty gave us a contemporary desi look perfect for a cocktail

