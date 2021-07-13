Shilpa Shetty Kundra in striped sarees July 13, 2021
Making her way through our hearts, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks ravishing in a green and pink sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria
While we already know that Shilpa has a soft spot for sarees, it seems like she is a big fan of striped sarees in particular! Her blue drape serves as proof
In a bright pink Banarasi saree replete with golden stripes and prints, Shilpa exudes glamour like a true desi queen!
She keeps things unique and elegant in a golden-grey and white striped saree with a long jacket over it
And this fuschia pink saree featuring stripe details in the same hue looks utterly lovely on her!
Adding a playful spin to her ethnic look, she wore a pristine white saree that came with a multicoloured striped border and delicate gota pati detailing
The diva then wore a classic black and white stripe drape with an embellished strappy blouse and set our hearts on fire!
Throwback to this time when she wore a blue and white tie-dye stripe saree in an unusual way and wowed us with her charm!
For an episode of ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 3’, she picked out a beautiful leheriya saree by Faabiiana that bore silver stripes all over it
Rocking the ruffles and stripes trend together, Shilpa Shetty gave us a contemporary desi look perfect for a cocktail
