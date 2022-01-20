Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 20, 2022
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s best pink outfits
Sexy satin dress
When in a mood to flaunt her girly-glam avatar, Shilpa opts for a pink satin maxi dress with midriff cut-out detail
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
But to add a hint of drama to her look, she swears by a ruffled-pink tulle gown to do the job
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Romantic ruffles
Cut-out dress
She is someone who loves flaunting her svelte figure and what's better than a hot pink dress with cut-out details at the neck and waist with a thigh-high slit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Modern yet traditional!
We feel it's a great way to show your loyalty towards your favourite hue by amalgamating it with traditional prints like here in this dabu print crop top and skirt set
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa is at her best when she slips into a fuchsia pink saree paired with a matching puffy sleeve blouse and bajubandh
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Ruffle saree
This time she takes the regal route and dons a pink brocade saree with gold stripes and bird motifs and pairs it with a matching v-neckline blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Silk saree
Pink co-ords
If you are someone who associates fashion with fun, then this printed pink co-ord set with ruffle detailing is just the perfect pick for you!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa wore a bright pink skirt and top with balloon sleeves and accessorised her look with regal jewelleries
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Regal look
The actress sizzled in a dark pink sequin slip dress with a risque slit, teamed it with a matching cape
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Sequins for win
Colour-blocking in saree? Why not? Show off the diva in this vibrant pink saree-striped saree paired with a deep blue blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Colour-blocking
