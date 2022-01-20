Fashion

Jan 20, 2022

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s best pink outfits

Sexy satin dress

When in a mood to flaunt her girly-glam avatar, Shilpa opts for a pink satin maxi dress with midriff cut-out detail

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

But to add a hint of drama to her look, she swears by a ruffled-pink tulle gown to do the job

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Romantic ruffles

Cut-out dress

She is someone who loves flaunting her svelte figure and what's better than a hot pink dress with cut-out details at the neck and waist with a thigh-high slit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Modern yet traditional!

We feel it's a great way to show your loyalty towards your favourite hue by amalgamating it with traditional prints like here in this dabu print crop top and skirt set

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shilpa is at her best when she slips into a fuchsia pink saree paired with a matching puffy sleeve blouse and bajubandh

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Ruffle saree

This time she takes the regal route and dons a pink brocade saree with gold stripes and bird motifs and pairs it with a matching v-neckline blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Silk saree

Pink co-ords

If you are someone who associates fashion with fun, then this printed pink co-ord set with ruffle detailing is just the perfect pick for you!

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shilpa wore a bright pink skirt and top with balloon sleeves and accessorised her look with regal jewelleries

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Regal look

The actress sizzled in a dark pink sequin slip dress with a risque slit, teamed it with a matching cape

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Sequins for win

Colour-blocking in saree? Why not? Show off the diva in this vibrant pink saree-striped saree paired with a deep blue blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Colour-blocking

