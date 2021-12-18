Shilpa Shetty looks fab in red outfits
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 18, 2021
Stunning in a mini dress
Looking fabulous as ever, Shilpa looked blazing hot in an off-shoulder mini dress with ruffle details on it
(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)
Ravishing in red
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon red dress with ruched detailings
(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)
Bold and beautiful
For an alluring look, she wore her leather skirt with a dark red ribbed crop top and left us in awe of her beauty!
(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)
Sequins for the win
She brought her A-game to the table in a body hugging sequin dress with cut-out details
(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)
Bold formal look
For a formal look, she chose to wear a red pantsuit with a black belt tied around her waist
(Image: Pinkvilla)
To attend an event in the city, she donned a red trench inspired dress with fit and flare silhouette
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Cool and chic in red
Desi pataka in lehenga
Looking like a desi pataka, she took our breath away in a striped maroon lehenga replete with sequin work
(Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram)
She took things up a notch by opting for a red saree gown that came with a strapless bodice and was accompanied by a pleated drape
Head-turning in saree gown
(Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram)
For a red hot desi look, she wore a plain red saree and teamed it with a halter-neck blouse
Red hot desi look
(Image: Sanjana Batra instagram )
Giving us a cue on how to dress up for a night out, she looked fab in a high-neck midi dress with a short side slit
Major OOTN goals
(Image: Pinkvilla)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut controversies