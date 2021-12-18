Shilpa Shetty looks fab in red outfits 

DEC 18, 2021

Stunning in a mini dress

Looking fabulous as ever, Shilpa looked blazing hot in an off-shoulder mini dress with ruffle details on it

(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)

Ravishing in red

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon red dress with ruched detailings

(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)

Bold and beautiful

For an alluring look, she wore her leather skirt with a dark red ribbed crop top and left us in awe of her beauty!

(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)

Sequins for the win

She brought her A-game to the table in a body hugging sequin dress with cut-out details

(Image : Shilpa Shetty instagram)

Bold formal look

For a formal look, she chose to wear a red pantsuit with a black belt tied around her waist

(Image: Pinkvilla)

To attend an event in the city, she donned a red trench inspired dress with fit and flare silhouette

(Image: Pinkvilla)

Cool and chic in red

Desi pataka in lehenga

Looking like a desi pataka, she took our breath away in a striped maroon lehenga replete with sequin work

(Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram)

She took things up a notch by opting for a red saree gown that came with a strapless bodice and was accompanied by a pleated drape

Head-turning in saree gown

(Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram)

For a red hot desi look, she wore a plain red saree and teamed it with a halter-neck blouse

Red hot desi look

(Image: Sanjana Batra instagram )

Giving us a cue on how to dress up for a night out, she looked fab in a high-neck midi dress with a short side slit

Major OOTN goals

(Image: Pinkvilla)

