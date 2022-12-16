Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in yellow
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Diva Vibes
Looking like the sunshine girl in an all-yellow monochrome number, Shilpa Shetty is a sight to behold in her bodycon strapless dress!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked snazzy in a monochrome yellow crop top that went well with her abstract-print midi skirt
Snazzy Look
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Slaying
Opting for unusual numbers, Shilpa wore a Gauri and Nainika yellow taffeta pantsuit that came with ankle-length pants and a corset-style top with a long trail
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The diva coloured herself all yellow as she wore a co-ordinated lehenga set featuring a cropped blouse with raglan sleeves and left us star-struck!
All Yellow
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Taking the experimental route, Shilpa rocked a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a blouse that has exaggerated flared sleeves and accessorised her outfit with a gold belt
Sunshine
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her modern-style jumpsuit saree in a vibrant shade of yellow was equal parts bold and quirky
Unique Style
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She channelled her inner diva in a sunshine yellow outfit that featured dramatic cape-style sleeves
Dramatic Touch
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star played up her favourite colour once again in a yellowish-orange diaphnous bandhini lehenga by K&A by Karishma & Ashita
Desi Kudi
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked stunning in a one-shoulder gown from Mumbai-based label Neetu Rohra
Stunner
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She showed us how to invite the yellow shade by wearing a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailing
Power Dressing
