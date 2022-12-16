Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in yellow

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Diva Vibes

Looking like the sunshine girl in an all-yellow monochrome number, Shilpa Shetty is a sight to behold in her bodycon strapless dress! 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked snazzy in a monochrome yellow crop top that went well with her abstract-print midi skirt

Snazzy Look

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Slaying 

Opting for unusual numbers, Shilpa wore a Gauri and Nainika yellow taffeta pantsuit that came with ankle-length pants and a corset-style top with a long trail

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The diva coloured herself all yellow as she wore a co-ordinated lehenga set featuring a cropped blouse with raglan sleeves and left us star-struck! 

All Yellow

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Taking the experimental route, Shilpa rocked a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a blouse that has exaggerated flared sleeves and accessorised her outfit with a gold belt

Sunshine 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her modern-style jumpsuit saree in a vibrant shade of yellow was equal parts bold and quirky

Unique Style

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She channelled her inner diva in a sunshine yellow outfit that featured dramatic cape-style sleeves

Dramatic Touch

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star played up her favourite colour once again in a yellowish-orange diaphnous bandhini lehenga by K&A by Karishma & Ashita

Desi Kudi

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked stunning in a one-shoulder gown from Mumbai-based label Neetu Rohra

Stunner 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She showed us how to invite the yellow shade by wearing a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailing

Power Dressing

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here