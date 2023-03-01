Shilpa Shetty looks sassy in gowns
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is looking hot in a white colour wrap dress
Wrap on
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks cool in an olive green colour low and high gown
Green
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress has opted for smokey eye makeup for her beautiful printed gown
Prints
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is flaunting her toned figure in a shimmer gown
Shimmer love
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress is looking pretty in a yellow colour off shoulder dress
Off shoulder
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is looking gorgeous in a pink colour high slit gown
High slit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
This outfit is all about simplicity and elegance
Flowy
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She has styled herself in a white colour embroidered short gown
Short dress
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks elegant in an orange gown
Orange
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.