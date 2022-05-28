Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 28, 2022
Shilpa Shetty loves bright & bold prints
Saree With prints
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
The actress showed off her svelte figure in a Violet Paper Dolls printed and embellished satin organza ruffle saree and blouse by Aisha Rao
Quirky Indo-Western Style
Video: Pinkvilla
She kept things bold and quirky in a cropped yellow tee and a printed pleated skirt with a slit for her outing in the city
For the love of playful prints, she picked out a beautiful floral-print co-ord set that looked stunning on her
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Playful In A Co-ord
She kept her style chic yet quirky by wearing a white blazer over a jumpsuit with vibrant tropical prints
Chic Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Printed Lehenga
Shilpa’s lehenga set from Torani featured bright chevron prints with eccentric fruity-floral patterns
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She was an absolute stunner in this burnt orange lehenga with bold and contrasting floral prints all over
Floral Prints
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral prints in bright and peppy colours seem to be her favourite and this saree serves proof
Peppy Colours
Image: Pinkvilla
Blooms In Bright Hues
She wore a bright coloured floral-print dress that was well put together with black sunnies and transparent heels
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
The Dhadkan star picked out a trendy striped print dress that looked chic on her
Trendy In Stripes
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
She is a diva in this Shivan and Narresh saree featuring quirky motifs in shades of white, blue and red
Quirky Motifs
