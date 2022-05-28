Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 28, 2022

Shilpa Shetty loves bright & bold prints

Saree With prints

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

The actress showed off her svelte figure in a Violet Paper Dolls printed and embellished satin organza ruffle saree and blouse by Aisha Rao

Quirky Indo-Western Style

Video: Pinkvilla

She kept things bold and quirky in a cropped yellow tee and a printed pleated skirt with a slit for her outing in the city

For the love of playful prints, she picked out a beautiful floral-print co-ord set that looked stunning on her

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Playful In A Co-ord

She kept her style chic yet quirky by wearing a white blazer over a jumpsuit with vibrant tropical prints

Chic Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Printed Lehenga

Shilpa’s lehenga set from Torani featured bright chevron prints with eccentric fruity-floral patterns

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She was an absolute stunner in this burnt orange lehenga with bold and contrasting floral prints all over

Floral Prints

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral prints in bright and peppy colours seem to be her favourite and this saree serves proof

Peppy Colours

Image: Pinkvilla 

Blooms In Bright Hues

She wore a bright coloured floral-print dress that was well put together with black sunnies and transparent heels

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

The Dhadkan star picked out a trendy striped print dress that looked chic on her

Trendy In Stripes

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

She is a diva in this Shivan and Narresh saree featuring quirky motifs in shades of white, blue and red

Quirky Motifs

