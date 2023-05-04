Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty loves bright colours

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 04, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty painted the town red with her stunning red lacey drape

Stunner

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a rani pink organza sharara saree

Beautiful

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Desi Girl

Her desi look in this peacock pink saree with a frilly embroidered border is flawless

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She looked phenomenal in a burnt orange velvet lehenga

Orange Candy

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram 

The Baazigar star served ultimate desi goals in a marsala red sequinned lehenga by Zara Umrigar

Sequins & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Shilpa impressed us with her unconventional style in a bright yellow sharara saree

Indo-Western Style

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She took the Indo-Western route in a one-shoulder bright green kurta and a flared skirt

Gleeful Green

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She kept things chic and dramatic in a bright red ruffled dress

Red Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looked like a disco ball in a hot pink sequinned dress

Party Starter

Image: Dimple Belani-Thadani instagram

She looked splendid in a tangerine co-ord set featuring high-waist flared pants, a crop top, and a long shrug

Gorgeous

